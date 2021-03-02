×
What varieties of pizza can you find in Baton Rouge?

  • By Jennifer Tormo

Plenty of places in Baton Rouge serve pizza inspired by New York or Italy.

But here’s where you can try …

New Haven-inspired

 

at City Slice

 

Oblong-shaped thin crusts topped with a lighter portion of melting cheeses

 



Detroit-style

 

at Reginelli’s

 

Thick, rectangular-shaped pizza with crispy edges. It’s topped with brick cheese and then layered with tomato sauce and other toppings

 

 

Chicago-inspired

 

at Rotolo’s Craft + Crust

 

and Motza’s Pizza Pub

 

Deep-dish pizza rich with cheese and chunky tomato sauce

 

 

French-style flambees

 

at Pizza Byronz

The super-thin cousin of pizza

 

Supersized pizza

 

at Fat Boy’s Pizza

 

30-inch pies and 16-inch slices so big they’ll barely fit through your car door (for reference, a whole New York-style pie is usually only 18 inches!)

 

This article was originally published in the March 2021 issue of 225 magazine.


