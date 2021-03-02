What varieties of pizza can you find in Baton Rouge?

at City Slice

Oblong-shaped thin crusts topped with a lighter portion of melting cheeses

at Reginelli’s

Thick, rectangular-shaped pizza with crispy edges. It’s topped with brick cheese and then layered with tomato sauce and other toppings

Chicago-inspired

at Rotolo’s Craft + Crust

and Motza’s Pizza Pub

Deep-dish pizza rich with cheese and chunky tomato sauce

French-style flambees

at Pizza Byronz

The super-thin cousin of pizza

Supersized pizza

at Fat Boy’s Pizza

30-inch pies and 16-inch slices so big they’ll barely fit through your car door (for reference, a whole New York-style pie is usually only 18 inches!)

This article was originally published in the March 2021 issue of 225 magazine.