Valentine’s Day sweets to shop from Baton Rouge businesses

Make all of your baked goods dreams come true at Cupcake Junkie. From caramel cheesecake to M&M cookies, you can have it all at this dessert shop. Waiting until the last minute to grab your sweets? No worries. This weekend, the shop plans to offer assorted Valentine’s Day treats Friday and Saturday.

Make a quick stop at this Mid City cafe for all your Valentine’s Day treat needs. Whether you want a box of cake balls or a festive Valentine’s Day box of assorted chocolate-covered treats, this is the place for you.

Is your valentine plant-based? No problem. Plant Based Sweets by Lotus sells vegan red velvet cake jars, pastries and sweets for pre-order. The vegan business will be popping up at Tin Roof Brewery Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. for a Valentine’s Day brunch. Pre-order your brunch plate, breakfast burrito or sweets online by Thursday, February 11.

Don’t make Valentine’s Day hard on yourself. Order from CounterspaceBR’s Valentine’s Day Pre-Order Menu. It includes brunch in a box, which comes with bacon and veggie quiche, six strawberry and cream scones, four cookies and two cakesicles; a chocolate smash heart; heart cakesicles; and half dozen or a dozen assorted cookies, chocolate-dipped rice krispies and a cakesicle.

Sugar cookies never looked so good. Surprise your favorite person with decorative sugar cookies from Sugar Kettle Cookie Co. Whether it’s cupid or your loved one’s name iced on the cookies, these custom cookies will make your person’s heart sing.

What’s Valentine’s Day without a box of chocolates? Spice up this Valentine’s Day with an untraditional box of chocolate bonbons from Gourmet Girls. Chocolates come in the shape of lips, hearts, the word “love,” and colorful gemstones.

Spoil your Valentine with gourmet sweets by Chef Schonberg Sweets. Chocolate-covered strawberries? Check. Chocolate-covered Oreos? Check. Chocolate-covered chocolate chip cookies? You bet. If chocolate-covered items aren’t your thing, check out her cake and cupcake offerings.

You can’t go wrong with cupcakes. This year, treat your loved one to a batch of cupcakes from Smallcakes Baton Rouge. For something sweet and tart, order the strawberry lemonade cupcakes. For simple and buttery, try the butter cake cupcakes. Want a bonus treat? Order the Valentine Push Pops.

