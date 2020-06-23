It’s already getting to that time of year where the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven or fire up the grill. But summertime cooking doesn’t have to entail the heat of baking, broiling or grilling. And that’s especially true for the appetizers. Case in point: gazpacho.

This is a fresh and flavorful cold soup that is chock full of summertime veggies. It is an ideal first course because it is cool and refreshing.

Gazpacho has an ancient history that actually dates back to the Romans in southern Spain. It has been served for centuries since then throughout Spain and Portugal.

The main ingredients are tomatoes—which should be in plentiful supply in your home garden and at local grocers—cucumber, peppers and garlic. It is a wonderful and refreshing cold soup that is a perfect and healthful dish to serve during our hot summer months.

So don’t waste time in the kitchen. Get out and enjoy the patio, a cool summer supper and a nice bottle of wine with your loved ones.

Read on for the recipe, which originally ran in the July 2016 edition of 225.