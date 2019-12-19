Sometimes, the reason for the holiday season is libations. And what makes a holiday cocktail more festive than a taste of home?

We went back into the 225 Dine archive for this story: rounding up some reliable recipes for a few holiday standbys—and some riskier cocktails to impress any party guest. They are made even better with the addition of spirits distilled right here in Louisiana.

Read on for the full story, which originally ran in a November 2017 edition of 225 Dine.