Take a look at our “What’s Fresh” story in today’s 225 Dine e-newsletter and you’ll find that the farmers markets in Baton Rouge will be putting out some of the last of the season’s strawberries this month.

225 contributing food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson would tell you to put those strawberries to work in one of her favorite simple spring desserts—baked meringues.

“I can hear you groaning,” Richardson said in her February 2017 post, “but, I swear, meringues are not hard. … All you have to do is beat some egg whites until stiff, plop the mixture onto cookie sheets in smallish, roundish forms and bake until just crisp. There’s very little measuring involved and you only need a few ingredients.”

Once you’ve mastered the meringues, that’s when the fresh Louisiana strawberries and homemade whipped cream come in.

Read on for the full recipe from our archives.