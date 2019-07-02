This time of year, fresh squash and zucchini are so plentiful and delicious. 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch loves them grilled, sautéed, stewed or stir-fried.

But with this zucchini fritter recipe that originally ran in the June 2016 issue of the magazine, she may have uncovered a favorite way to enjoy this versatile veggie. These fritters are light and crisp and make a fun little appetizer or side dish.

The Creole Aioli has just the right amount of tang to elevate the delicate flavor of the fresh zucchini. The fritters are easy to make ahead of time and can be kept warm in the oven for 30 minutes until you are ready to serve.

Read on for the recipe, along with several recipes featuring summer farmers market finds.