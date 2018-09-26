If you would’ve told Urban Bros creators William and Willie Roberts four years ago that they’d commit to a plant-based lifestyle, they wouldn’t have believed you.

William and Willie moved from Oakland to Baton Rouge in 2016. After being inspired by Honduran herbalist and healer Alfredo Bowman, also known as Dr. Sebi, and learning about the benefits of a plant-based diet, the brothers started eliminating meats and man-made foods from their diet. To get their nutrients, the Roberts brothers ordered vegetable and fruit juices from local juice bar, The Big Squeezy.

Eventually, they bought their own juice machine and started making juices at home. This year, they developed a juice menu and started Urban Bros. They began selling their juices online and at pop-up events like Culture Makers Market and Healthy BR’s Fitness Rocks.

“When you eat better, you think better,” Willie says. “When you can think better, you get more clarity and have more control of what you do.”

There are six main juices on the Urban Bros menu. Along with each numbered juice, the benefits and nutrients are listed, including greens, cilantro, mint, apple, beets, cucumber, pineapple and ginger. With their juices, Urban Bros aim to aid in lowering blood pressure, blood sugar, fighting inflammation, aid in digestion and lowering risk for heart disease.

Packaged in eco-friendly mason jars, the juices come in a vibrant assortment of colors. To ensure freshness, the Urban Bros make the juices daily. They source ingredients from local farms, international grocery stores and their own garden.

The duo are always on the go. When they’re not juicing, prepping packages or selling at events, the Urban Bros are dropping off deliveries, researching foods, tending to their garden and promoting their business through social media.

Later this fall, Parker’s Pharmacy on Florida Boulevard will be the first location to carry Urban Bros juices in stores. In the future, the Urban Bros would like to own a storefront where they can make and sell their juices. Until then, they plan to continue running the mobile business and selling directly to customers.

“The main goal with this business is to bring awareness to our community on what we consume because it’s more serious than what we are aware of,” William says. “Your health is your wealth.”

To learn more about Urban Bros or place an order online for delivery, follow them on Instagram.