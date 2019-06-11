The wedge salad is a timeless classic that remains popular because of its irresistible combination of assertive textures and flavors. The crunch of cold lettuce combined with muscular blue cheese dressing and a playful medley of bacon, onion, tomato and other toppings is both nostalgic and sturdy. This salad is homey fare that goes with anything, especially a big steak.

But when you grill the lettuce, a wedge goes from steakhouse to summertime.

We pulled this recipe from our 2016 archives to offer up a dish that’s fresh, tangy and smoky—basically everything we want in a summer dish.

Read on for the full recipe.