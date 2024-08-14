Is there an untapped market for late-night dining in Baton Rouge?

After 9 p.m., there are only a handful of places to get a late-night bite in Baton Rouge.

Some restaurant owners believe it’s not worth it to stay open late in the Capital Region, while others see it as an opportunity to profit and feed the city during hours when other restaurants have already closed up shop.

Location, the types of food being served, staffing and the ability to order online all help determine a restaurant’s ability to thrive after hours.

KOK Wings & Things co-owner Tre’Jan Vinson is optimistic about the local wing spot’s expected growth for late-night dining. The Government Street restaurant stays open until 12 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. on weekends. Forty percent of its revenue comes from food and drinks sold after 9 p.m.

Vinson says the eatery’s Lafayette location has more late-night diners because of its street visibility, whereas the Baton Rouge restaurant is tucked away inside Electric Depot with limited signage visible from the main street. With social media marketing and online ordering, Vinson says he is able to continue growing his late-night customer base.

On the other hand, some local businesses are cutting back their late hours. Coffee Call, a family-owned beignet and coffee shop on College Drive, started closing earlier after the pandemic. Before COVID-19, the coffee shop stayed open 24 hours. Now, it closes at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends.

“There’s not alot of people out late at night like there used to be,” Coffee Call co-owner Brandi Catoire says. “Plus it’s hard to find enough labor these days to keep your hours covered all night long. A lot of people that do look for jobs don’t want to work that late anymore.”

Less than 10% of revenue at the coffee shop comes from customers after 9 p.m. Catoire says she has kept the late hours as a courtesy for the customers, but she doesn’t profit in the evenings. Most of the coffee shop’s late-night customers are people coming from events or students looking for a place to study with coffee, Wi-Fi and outlets.

Vinson offers this advice for establishments considering late-night hours: limit your menu and refine efficiency in food preparation and delivery. “It’s easier for customers to go to a drive-thru,” he says, “so make sure your menu is processable and have online orders available so they can just come and pick it up.”

