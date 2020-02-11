King cakes aren’t shy. They pop off the plate in a parade of neon yellow, purple and green sprinkles. The resulting sugar rush feels just as loud. It’s Mardi Gras in a dessert.

And that’s why we love them, begrudgingly retreating to our office kitchens for another slice we promise will be our last.

Melodie Reay’s approach is a little more refined. The Rosch Bakehaus co-owner’s brioche and rye puff pastry cakes are canvases for experimenting with seasonal flavors and unexpected ingredients.

“I totally love and respect the tradition,” Reay says. “But there’s so much of the traditional flavor. And I really love playing around with flavors. So why not just just play around and make it a bit more fun?”

That includes ingredients like pink peppercorns, fuchsia rose petals and food coloring made from beets, matcha and turmeric.

Read on to find out more about Rosch Bakehaus’ interesting cakes. This story originally appeared in the February 2020 edition of 225.