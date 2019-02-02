Unique chocolates to gift your loved ones

When most people think of Valentine’s Day candies, they picture Sweethearts, truffles in heart-shaped boxes and Hershey’s kisses. But in 2019, we can do even better than that. Go the untraditional route and shop locally for one of these sweet treats.

For the romantic

Valentine’s Day candy bark

$16-$32, from Gourmet Girls

For the foodie

Compartés chocolate bar

$12, from Magpie Cafe

For the coffee fanatic

Dark chocolate-covered espresso beans

$3.50, from PJ’s Coffee

This article was originally published in the February 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.