Ultimate Tailgate, trivia night and more food events in Baton Rouge this week

Order some bites from Red Stick Social’s menu and enjoy an open-air live music show.
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, it’s Blues Night with The Bo Burkes Band, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday’s 8 p.m. show features Ryan Harris, Denton Hatcher & The Swamp Flowers with Rachel Hunter as a solo acoustic opener. Friday’s set starts at 8:30 p.m. and features Hotel Burgundy and Zita. On Saturday night, The Louisiana Yard Dogs take the stage at 8 p.m. On Sunday, wrap the weekend up with Laidback Brunch featuring Grant Hudson at noon.
The Louisiana Culinary Institute is hosting a “Creative Pizza Night” cooking class with Chef Colt Patin on Thursday, Aug. 26, 5-8 p.m. The leisure class provides instruction on how to make fresh pizza dough as well as three different types of pizzas. Masks are required throughout the class.
Always quoting Ferris Bueller’s Day Off? Bring your team of four to Brickyard South for snacks and trivia Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m.
The venue will divide the trivia into three rounds, exploring films from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. More than $300 in prizes will be handed out, including a $50 prize for the team with the best movie-inspired costume.