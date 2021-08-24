Ultimate Tailgate, trivia night and more food events in Baton Rouge this week

Freshen up your pizza-making skills with LCI

The Louisiana Culinary Institute is hosting a “Creative Pizza Night” cooking class with Chef Colt Patin on Thursday, Aug. 26, 5-8 p.m. The leisure class provides instruction on how to make fresh pizza dough as well as three different types of pizzas. Masks are required throughout the class.

LCI is at 10550 Airline Highway. Find more info here.

Test your movie knowledge with trivia night

Always quoting Ferris Bueller’s Day Off? Bring your team of four to Brickyard South for snacks and trivia Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m.

The venue will divide the trivia into three rounds, exploring films from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. More than $300 in prizes will be handed out, including a $50 prize for the team with the best movie-inspired costume.

Brickyard South is at 174 South Blvd. Find more info here.

Pregame football season with the Sweet Baton Rouge Ultimate Tailgate

Shop and eat local at the 3rd Annual Sweet Baton Rouge Ultimate Tailgate this Saturday, Aug. 28, 4-8 p.m. at Electric Depot. Food and style vendors will setup at the Local Popup Makers Night Market, and you can also browse the shops at Electric Depot’s “Boutique Blvd.” There will be live music and plenty of fun.

Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Find more info here.

