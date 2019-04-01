Two favorites in White Star Market are finding ways to expand beyond the popular food hall

COUNTERSPACE BR

Sarah Joy Hays and Counterspace BR have been on a boundless trajectory into Baton Rouge culinary fame, thanks in part to those Tahini Whoopie Pies and Funfetti Cakes at her White Star stall.

It should make sense, then, that Counterspace continues to grow. The bakery took over the former space of Lily’s Restaurant on Perkins Road in January, allowing the team to ramp up production. And Hays announced in mid March that Counterspace would leave White Star to focus on the new space.

“I think [White Star] was a great

entry-level experience in just learning how to run a food business,” Hays says. “So much was already there and in place for you, so you did not have to think about a lot of things. But it also forced me to see what I would have to think about here.”

The new location doesn’t just serve as a kitchen, but also sells iced and brewed coffee from Mojo Coffee Roasters and grab-and-go snacks from MJ’s Cafe. The bakery will begin focusing on new breakfast options, and Hays plans to host cooking classes once renovations are complete. counterspacebr.com

MJ’S CAFE

Less than a year ago, MJ’s Café broadened its horizons and moved to White Star Market. But as owner Mary-Brennan Faucheux told 225 Dine, the move was just the beginning. Flash forward to today, and MJ’s recently expanded to partner with not one, but two local businesses.

The restaurant is currently selling grab-and-go items at Counterspace BR’s new location on Perkins Road, and recently set up shop at Yoga Rouge, offering some of its healthy crowd favorites as well as new items.

Interestingly enough, Faucheux attributes MJ’s collaborations with Counterspace BR and Yoga Rouge to her great relationships with their female owners.

“It really is all about women helping women,” Faucheux says. “We have a great rapport, and I was happy to help and offer my products. Hopefully people will run in to pick up a healthy salad and a cookie to treat themselves, and it will be a great partnership.” mjscafebr.com

This article was originally published in the April 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.