Two downtown bars—Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s and The Register Bar—are under new ownership, according to multiple sources and records filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

On July 2, local restaurateur Chad Hughes became an officer of Frog Legs LLC, domiciled at the same address as Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s, according to the secretary of state’s website. The business’ mailing address was also switched to that of Bumsteers, which Hughes co-owns with Eric Carnegie.

Chad Diaville—who in 2016 bought the assets of Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s for an undisclosed price—remains as registered agent and an officer of Frog Legs LLC. Diaville declined to comment for this story.

Meanwhile, business filings also show that, on July 22, Hughes became the sole manager, registered agent and member listed for The Register Bar LLC. The whiskey and wine bar opened last year in the Third Street building formerly home to Roux House.

It’s immediately unclear what the apparent ownership changes mean for either bar, or how many people are involved in either deal. However, Davis Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District, told Daily Report last week that he had previously heard ownership changes were in the works for both establishments, involving Hughes and other people whose names he didn’t know immediately.

