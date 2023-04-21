Turkey and stuffing food truck concept wins LSU venture challenge

Brothers and LSU business students Sam and Joe Shapiro, who founded Rollin’ Yöggler’s Turkey Durkeys, won first place in the 2023 J Terrell Brown Venture Challenge.

Rollin’ Yöggler’s Turkey Durkeys is a quick-service food concept featuring fried turkey fingers and stuffing fries to be served from a fleet of food trucks. The pair’s first-place finish came with a $20,000 award.

The venture challenge, held by the LSU Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute, is an annual business pitch competition open to all students in the LSU system. Three finalists are chosen to pitch live to a panel of judges, and this year’s prize pool was $35,000.

Second place and $10,000 went to Mitchell Mason, an interdisciplinary studies major in the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. Mason created MediRail, a device designed to reduce the time first responders spend preparing patients for transport by combining a backboard and an automated CPR device.

Finishing third was Kamryn Huggins, a digital advertising major in the Manship School of Mass Communication. She won $5,000 for PuzzLove, a business that seeks to support the autism community through innovative products, including the Shoe Sleeve, which makes shoes more comfortable for children with autism. See the announcement from LSU.

