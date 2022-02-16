×
Tsunami Sushi expanding, adding second Baton Rouge location later this year

  • By Julia-Claire Evans

Tsunami Sushi is opening a second Baton Rouge location, this one in @Highland at the corner of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard. It’s expected to open in mid-2022.

The restaurant’s management liked the high-end nature of the @Highland development, says Will Chadwick of Elifin Realty, who brokered the lease. The new restaurant along with the existing downtown site will allow Tsunami to serve the entire Baton Rouge market.

“Our downtown location has a unique atmosphere loved by our customers, and we are excited to craft something equally special for south Baton Rouge,” says Fred Nonato, Tsunami chief operations officer.

Tsunami will be on the first floor of Building 1 in @Highland and will feature a two-story living wall and outdoor patio space.

Tsunami’s first Baton Rouge location has been open on top of the Shaw Center of the Arts downtown since 2005. The restaurant chain has two other locations, one in Lafayette that opened in 1999, and the other in New Orleans, which opened in 2017.

This story originally appeared in a Feb. 14 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.


