Tsunami Sushi expanding, adding second Baton Rouge location later this year

Tsunami Sushi is opening a second Baton Rouge location, this one in @Highland at the corner of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard. It’s expected to open in mid-2022.

The restaurant’s management liked the high-end nature of the @Highland development, says Will Chadwick of Elifin Realty, who brokered the lease. The new restaurant along with the existing downtown site will allow Tsunami to serve the entire Baton Rouge market.

“Our downtown location has a unique atmosphere loved by our customers, and we are excited to craft something equally special for south Baton Rouge,” says Fred Nonato, Tsunami chief operations officer.