As we said last week when offering up a delicious Basil-infused Vodka Gimlet recipe, entertaining in the summer months should be a pleasure, not a chore. And even if the people you are entertaining happen to be your socially distant family members and loved ones, that shouldn’t stop you from making something special.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch is a fan of keeping it simple—and especially keeping the kitchen from being as sweltering as the summer heat.

Her recipe for Lemon-scented Baked Fish and Summer Vegetables Wrapped in Parchment takes only about 20 minutes in the oven after assembly. That way you aren’t spending any time over the hot stovetop. Baking fish in parchment paper makes for an easy all-in-one dish that’s also healthy and delicious. Placing the vegetables on the bottom and layering the fish on top allows the vegetables to bake in the juices of the fish, creating their own sauce and making them tender and flavorful.

Tracey recommends using any of the many types of flaky fish found in local waters, such as redfish, red snapper or drum. Salmon, which is not a local fish but is readily available, also does well. Changing up the vegetables and herbs will also add to the flavor of the dish. Aside from the squash, zucchini and new potatoes in Tracey’s recipe, you could use asparagus, broccoli, carrots or fresh spinach.

Be creative and customize this dish to your own personal taste. Give the dish a Mediterranean flair by using briny olives and capers along with the tomatoes. This dish is great to prepare ahead and pop into the oven in time for your family to enjoy.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a June 2014 edition of 225.