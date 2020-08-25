It’s almost that time of year again. And this year, more than usual, fans are eagerly anticipating the beginning of football season.

But while we still aren’t quite sure what football will like during this pandemic, the tailgating menu, at least, must go on! Whether you’re able to gather on campus before the games, or pregame under the carport or in the outdoor kitchen, a festive and delicious tailgate menu will keep everyone well fed and happy. 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch prepared a menu that is also easy to assemble as individual servings, which is conducive to our new normal of socially distant gatherings.

First up is a Baked Caramelized Onion and Bacon Dip that is the perfect appetizer to serve at any tailgate party—and this decadent dip is truly a favorite. It is filled with cream cheese and Swiss cheese along with caramelized onions and bacon. The tangy, creamy base along with the sweet caramelized onions and smoky bacon is a delicious snack on a crisp fall afternoon. This dip was originally written to be made in a 9-inch pie pan; however, Tracey changed it up for individual ramekins, which makes it easier for guests to enjoy their own personal servings.

Read on for the recipe and the rest of the menu, which appeared in 225‘s August issue. And don’t forget to check out the rest of the August issue of 225 on print and digital newsstands now. Access the full digital edition here.