For those low-key days during the holidays, you are probably looking for something comforting and easy to make without a lot of hassle in the kitchen.

With that in mind, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with an apple butter prepared in a slow cooker that makes a great addition to the condiments at the table. Use it on biscuits or toast or maybe even pancakes for a holiday breakfast.

Tracey added quince to this recipe because one of her neighbors kindly shared some of their homegrown quince with her. The flavor is amazing. Quince is a tough fall fruit that looks a bit like a pear or an apple, and becomes yellow as it ripens. They are not to be eaten raw, but once cooked their hard flesh becomes soft and pinkish in color. The flavor is sweeter and more floral than that of an apple, making the pairing of quince and apple a perfect balance. However, if you are unable to find quince, try using a variety of both Granny Smith and Gala apples.

Read on for the full recipe and more ideas for an easy holiday meal in this “Dining In” story, originally published in 225‘s December 2016 issue.