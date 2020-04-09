In the midst of the all the COVID-19 chaos, some of us have almost forgotten that Easter is only a few days away. The afternoons we would have spent shopping for goodies to fill Easter baskets passed in a daze, as each day seems to run together. But all hope is not lost. Local stores are stepping up to the plate by offering ready-to-go baskets that don’t even require you to get out of your car. Talk about a quarantine win.

“Under the circumstances of this time, you can call and tell us ‘boy’ or ‘girl’ and the amount you would like to spend,” explains Katie Shoriak, owner of Victoria’s Toy Station, of the highly personalized baskets the store puts out, which include monogramming, sibling sets and even special wrapping. “You will be able to drive up and we will bring it to your car.”

inRegister rounded up a few stores that are equipped to make Easter Bunny dreams come true on a tight schedule—and with plenty of delicious sweets for your kids.

Read on for the full story from inRegister’s @Home e-newsletter published April 2.