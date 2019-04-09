Fresh, locally grown cauliflower meets a yogurt marinade in this tandoori-inspired dish that’s not really tandoori at all.

Springtime brings fresh heads of cauliflower, so 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson suggests using them in an easy and healthful dish. “OK, so calling it tandoori is a stretch since no actual tandoori oven is involved,” she wrote in a March 2017 blog post, “but the spirit of that cooking method is here by virtue of the everyday broiler.”

She recommends this version of cauliflower as an accompaniment to grilled, roasted (or tandoori!) chicken, or served over rice or grains as a nutrient-dense salad. The golden color is really beautiful, and the turmeric and ginger used in the marinade feature natural anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, it tastes great.

Read on for the full recipe from our archives.