As we recently shared with a Basil-infused Vodka Gimlet recipe and Lemon-scented Fish Baked in Parchment recipe, entertaining in the summer months should be a pleasure, not a chore. And even if the people you are entertaining happen to be your socially distant family members and loved ones, that shouldn’t stop you from making something special.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch is a fan of keeping it simple—and especially keeping the kitchen from being as sweltering as the summer heat.

She came up with a dessert recipe that doesn’t require too much time cooking over the stove. Plus, fresh fruit pies are a real treat in these warmer months, and her Fresh Strawberry Pie with Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream is cool and refreshing.

It is made with seasonal strawberries cooked down in a sugar/honey mixture and fresh lemon. This recipe uses a ready-made piecrust that is baked off in the oven. The whole dessert takes just a few minutes to assemble and can be prepared a day ahead.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a June 2014 edition of 225.