In France, the traditional king cake—known as the galette des rois—is usually only eaten around the Feast of the Epiphany, Jan. 6. But here in South Louisiana, our colorful versions of king cake appear at the start of the year and don’t disappear until after Mardi Gras.

And with the Twelfth Night coming up on Monday, there’s time to get a handle on making a traditional galette des rois this weekend.

