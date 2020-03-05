We all love entertaining for friends and family with hearty flavorful foods this time of year. But not all of us have time to spend all day in the kitchen. Surprisingly simple do-ahead dishes leave plenty of time to get everything ready well before guests arrive and allow time to enjoy a stress-free evening with your nearest and dearest.

The Cuban-style comfort foods menu 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with for our March 2020 checks off all these boxes.

First up is Mojo Pork—a delicious way to serve pork roast. It combines a blend of citrus juices, garlic, herbs and spices that help bring out the natural flavors in the meat. It is, at once, a comfort food, a versatile dish for entertaining and—if you follow this recipe—foolproof. Though traditional Cuban Mojo pork is made using a pork shoulder, which is a great, tender cut of pork, it is a little fattier and takes a lot longer to cook than the pork loin used in this version. Loin tends to get dry, but roasting it at a higher temperature for a shorter time keeps it nice and tender.

Another plus: The pork can be used as leftovers for a killer Cuban sandwich.

Read on for the full recipe, which appeared in the March 2020 issue of 225.