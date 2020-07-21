There is nothing more Southern than fried green tomatoes. They conjure up images of a simpler time. And the good news is, they’re not hard to make, too.

225 recipe writer Tracey Koch fried some up for a fun take on the traditional BLT. Sure, frying the tomatoes requires a little more time to prepare than the average lunch, but you can fry them ahead of time and keep them on a rack in a warm oven for an hour or so before putting the sandwich together.

Smoky bacon and the lightly crisp fried green tomatoes make a lovely combination of flavors, which are enhanced by a quick and easy spicy mayonnaise.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the July 2015 edition of 225.