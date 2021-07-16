Where to try food and drink flights around Baton Rouge

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove a flight that Modesto recently removed from the menu.
Do you ever find yourself looking at a menu and wishing you could order more than one thing? Food and drink flights have become the answer to that, allowing guests to taste several menu items at once.
While most restaurants stick to drink flights, some Baton Rouge restaurants, such as downtown cafe The Vintage, have turned to food samplings. Its beignet flight allows customers to sample three flavors, choosing between s’mores, matcha, raspberry, cinnamon sugar or traditional beignet.
“We had developed so many different approaches and recipes, all so good,” The Vintage owner Bernard Stolberg says, “we naturally had to feature a ‘flight,’ because we couldn’t just choose one.”
Bite into its powdered sugar-topped matcha beignet for a taste of the rich matcha-flavored bavarian cream filling. Move on to the raspberry beignet for a more tart raspberry jamstuffed center. The s’mores beignet is a nostalgic experience, filled with gooey marshmallow cream and dipped in chocolate and crushed graham crackers.
Leola’s mimosa flight is seasonal and comes with four fizzy cocktails. Some flavors include the blood orange mimosa; a peach bellini; the Pretty in Pink with Champagne and fresh strawberry puree; and Blueberry Bash, with Champagne and tropical blueberry juice.
Switch it up and sample some locally produced rum! Three Roll Estate’s Rum Flight includes three different tastings. Try the Distilled Tasting, featuring six different samples of drinks: the distillery’s vodka; its Rhum Agricole, rum from fresh pressed cane juice; white rum; dark rum; spiced rum; and finally, the cinnamon rum.
Since its opening nearly two years ago, Mid City Beer Garden has become a fast Baton Rouge favorite, taking home this year’s Best of 225 Award for Best Bar. With one of the longest beer lists in Baton Rouge, you can choose four of your favorites to create a flight experience that’s custom made just for you.