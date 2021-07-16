Where to try food and drink flights around Baton Rouge

Flights to try around town

Beignet flight at The Vintage

Bite into its powdered sugar-topped matcha beignet for a taste of the rich matcha-flavored bavarian cream filling. Move on to the raspberry beignet for a more tart raspberry jamstuffed center. The s’mores beignet is a nostalgic experience, filled with gooey marshmallow cream and dipped in chocolate and crushed graham crackers.

Mimosa flight at Leola’s

Leola’s mimosa flight is seasonal and comes with four fizzy cocktails. Some flavors include the blood orange mimosa; a peach bellini; the Pretty in Pink with Champagne and fresh strawberry puree; and Blueberry Bash, with Champagne and tropical blueberry juice.

Beer flights at Mason’s Grill

Beer flights are always a favorite, and Mason’s has a long list of draft beer. Choose four from the menu, and enjoy.

Coffee flight at Light House Coffee

Wake up with Light House Coffee’s caffeinated flight of three 5- to 6-ounce samples. Guests are invited to try the cold brew, espresso and Light House’s own drip coffee.

Rum flight at Three Roll Estate

Switch it up and sample some locally produced rum! Three Roll Estate’s Rum Flight includes three different tastings. Try the Distilled Tasting, featuring six different samples of drinks: the distillery’s vodka; its Rhum Agricole, rum from fresh pressed cane juice; white rum; dark rum; spiced rum; and finally, the cinnamon rum.

Beer flight at Mid City Beer Garden

Since its opening nearly two years ago, Mid City Beer Garden has become a fast Baton Rouge favorite, taking home this year’s Best of 225 Award for Best Bar. With one of the longest beer lists in Baton Rouge, you can choose four of your favorites to create a flight experience that’s custom made just for you.

What’s your favorite spot for food and drink flights? Tell us at [email protected].

