Lots of people make cabbage rolls for New Year’s Day, but what if you doozied up the common version of ground beef and rice for something a little more nuanced?

Cabbage rolls can be as versatile as you want to make them, and 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson made a filling of Iverstine Farms ground pork, whole grains, aromatic vegetables, turmeric (an earthy, assertive dry seasoning known for its anti-inflammatory benefits) and other seasonings.

The basic principle is some kind of meat-to-grain combination, and from there, the choice is yours.

Read on for Maggie’s recipe, which originally appeared in a December 2016 edition of 225 Dine.