No, this is not another Popeyes sandwich. It's better: Vegan Friendly Foods' Baddest Chik sandwich.

Vegan food sometimes gets a bad rap, with non-vegans often assuming it’s too limiting or the only options are rabbit food and kale.

But with veganism becoming more and more popular, plenty of local chefs and restaurants are perfecting the art of dairy-free and meat-free foods—whether it’s some tasty cashew cheeses, perfectly seasoned tofu or some sort of vegetable medley masterpiece. Whether you’re a vegan lifer or curious carnivore, there are now plenty of local dishes that impress.

In honor of World Vegan Month, here are five vegan meals to try at local restaurants. But be warned—some of these are addictive enough to make you a convert.

Vegan Meets Soul’s VLT sandwich

At Vegan Meets Soul, you can pick up a vegan snack wherever the food truck pops up, or place an order for catering. Try out one of owner Brittany Ventress’ featured items, the VLT. It’s the vegan version of BLT, with vegan bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and lemon-basil mayo. Other options to try include BBQ Pulled Vork and VSteak and lemon garlic noodles.

Ava Street Café’s vegan noodle dishes

You don’t need to seek out a vegan restaurant to get those ethical veggies in. Vietnamese restaurant Ava Street Café offers some vegan vermicelli noodle dishes, as well as lemongrass tofu with vegan sauce. You don’t have to be left out if your friends want beef pho and you are sticking to the vegan options. There’s something pho everyone here.

Curry N Kabab’s vegan Indian dishes

Offering jackfruit as a new meat alternative, Curry N Kabab has vegan options for Tikka Masala, Saag and Nehari. So if you get a craving for Indian food, you have some great choices for low-key dining or takeout.

Vegan Friendly Foods’ Baddest Chik sandwich

Visit Vegan Friendly Foods if you want plenty of options, from mushroom steak soup to mac ‘n’ cheese with nut-based cheese sauce to the Baddest Chik sandwich, a crispy vegan take on chicken sandwiches that honestly might fool you into thinking you’re eating the real thing.

Cocha’s Spicy Cauliflower Bahn Mi

Downtown restaurant Cocha also has a wide variety of vegan options, ranging from soups and salads to sandwiches. The Spicy Cauliflower Bahn Mi can be made vegan, with spicy cauliflower, pickled vegetables and Sriracha vegan mayo.

Mellow Mushroom’s vegan pizza

At Mellow Mushroom, you can make a lot of the items vegan by asking to substitute some items, so why not build your own personal vegan pizza? Make sure to order the restaurant’s vegan cheese, and ask about the other ingredients, as well.

The Dish at White Star Market’s changing menu

The newly opened vegan spot at White Star Market also has an evolving menu of delicious specials and desserts. So if you’re in the area, you definitely need to try some of its vegan wraps served on warm pita bread. We promise it’s a game-changer.