You know the drill: Temperatures go up, ice cream comes out. It wouldn’t be a Louisiana summer without this classic cause and effect.

But with a little creativity, a summer sundae can be more than just a coping mechanism for sweaty days. As luck would have it, creativity is Tredici Bakery & Cafe‘s speciality.

Starting Thursday, Tredici will be adding gourmet, small-batch, from-scratch ice cream to its summer offerings. Owner Monica Shaughnessy, who masterminds all of the bakery’s unique confections from king cake doughnuts to Cookie Monster macarons, says she wants her ice cream to be both a treat and an experience.

“It’s hard to find anything like a local ice cream shop in Baton Rouge. We want people to be able to come in and have fun with it,” she says. “We want families [in the surrounding Capital Heights neighborhood] to be able to walk over with their kids on a summer day and get a sundae together.”

Shaughnessy and her team will be churning out eight flavors each week. Classics like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry will be the mainstays, but the rest of the flavors will rotate, meaning a different menu to choose from each week. So far, she’s brainstormed about 15 different flavors she wants to try out, from rocky road to a cotton candy “unicorn” flavor. Scoops will come in cups and can be topped with sprinkles, gummi bears, snickerdoodle pieces, macarons and other goodies.

The bakery will also feature ice cream sandwiches (made with cookies or macarons) and a different sundae of the week every seven days, like a unicorn sundae made with unicorn ice cream and topped with a unicorn macaron. Shaughnessy plans for each sundae to be a surprise, debuted weekly on Tredici’s Instagram and Facebook.

So keep an eye out for Tredici’s small batch scoops. Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to order one all day long.