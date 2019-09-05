Our secret restaurant reviewer’s first visit to Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos was after a hot, dusty bike ride. Since the restaurant has a beautiful patio and the weather was cooperative, our reviewer got to enjoy a small meal outside. It was one of many excellent choices made on that visit.

From the Mango Habañero Shrimp Ceviche to the Roasted Chiles Rellenos with Sinaloa-style shrimp and even a Lengua (or tongue meat) Taco, the restaurant isn’t aiming to be another Tex-Mex spot. But that’s all the more reason to try out its interesting flavors and tasty mezcal and tequila cocktails.

Read on for the full review, which was featured in the September 2019 issue of 225.