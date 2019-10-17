These days, customers have high expectations for where they eat and drink. To attract a crowd, business owners have to brainstorm the perfect menu, ambiance, their playlist and even the setting for all those social media photo ops. From Soji’s tropical bathroom wallpaper and neon sign to French Truck Coffee’s signature yellow brick wall, 225 Dine wanted to know what spots local fashionistas found photo-worthy.

Baton Rouge native and wardrobe stylist Cydney Cherise moved to Atlanta this month to pursue wardrobe styling and creative consulting full-time. But just before she left, we spent the afternoon with her to talk about her favorite Instagrammable spots in her hometown.

“All I do is eat and get dressed,” Cherise says. “That’s my mantra. I’m all about food and fashion intuition. You shouldn’t put it on if you’re not feeling it, and you shouldn’t eat it if you’re not salivating for it.”

Here are four local spots Cherise recommends to eat, drink and take stylish photos for the ‘gram.

Style: sophisticated fun

“Bold colors and flair with serious flavor. Hidden under the overpass, it is a true jewel for inner city charm. Wall murals and patio seating make this my go-to spot for a casual meeting or drinks and sushi after work,” Cherise says.

Style: mystic fairy

“A magical getaway in the middle of the city. Warm aromas and spirits! Makes me feel like a fairy nymph in the midst of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Did I mention the open roof? Added to my list for a romantic date night beneath the stars.”

Style: posh and playful

“The pink room, Campbell soup cans and finger foods—oh, my! Some of my favorite events have been hosted here. The interactive decor always makes me want to dress up and get playful. Perfect venue for photo ops and a themed brunch.”

Style: cozy and cute

“There’s no place like home when you’re snuggled up with your books here. The nook in the back with the book shelf is my favorite feature. An amazing hideaway to study or have a meeting. The food is fresh, and the smoothies are stellar.”

Where are your favorite bars, cafes and eateries to take photos in Baton Rouge? Tell us in the comments!