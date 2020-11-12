The Siegen Village Shopping Center could be getting a Total Wine & More, according to permits filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.

In late October, a business called Louisiana Fine Wine & Spirits applied for a commercial occupancy permit for 31,226 square feet of space in the retail center, which it wants to use for “retail sales of packaged alcoholic beverages.”

For the full details, read on for the story from the Tuesday, Nov. 10, edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.