Torchy’s Tacos and AT&T will fill two retail spaces in the LSU Nicholson Gateway development, the university today announced.

Torchy’s Tacos, a popular Austin-based taco chain, will open its first Louisiana location in early 2020, occupying more than 4,000 square feet of space in the Gateway Center’s endcap space facing Nicholson Drive. The fast-casual restaurant is known for its Tex-Mex-inspired menu and was founded as a food truck in Austin in 2006.

AT&T will fill 1,675 square feet of retail space next to The Simple Greek, facing Nicholson Drive. The mobile phone sales, service and accessories provider plans to open in January.

The two new tenants join anchor retailer Matherne’s Market, Wendy’s, Starbucks, Private Stock, Frutta Bowls, The Simple Greek and Baton Rouge General Express Care in the roughly 50,000-square-foot retail component of Nicholson Gateway. An additional 11,000 square feet of rooftop space remains available for lease.

Opened last year, Nicholson Gateway includes 763 units of apartment-style housing.

