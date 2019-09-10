Austin’s Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Louisiana with new restaurants in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Shreveport next year, WAFB-TV reports.

Torchy’s Tacos is known for its Tex-Mex-inspired menu that includes a variety of tacos, including breakfast tacos, and a bar at most locations. The fast-casual restaurant is currently taking applications for kitchen and assistant managers as well as managing partner positions at the future restaurants.

In 2006, Torchy’s Tacos started as a food truck run by a chef in Austin, Texas, and has since grown to more than 60 locations in Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma. Unknown is where the Baton Rouge restaurant will be located, or when it will open.

Read the full story. This news update originally appeared in Daily Report.