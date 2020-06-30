Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s, has announced plans to host a new docuseries called Restaurant Recovery, where he will help restaurants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The series is created with producers Kapil Mahendra and Paul Beahan through their Calabasas Films & Media banner. Throughout the show, Graves will travel to cities across the country to work with restaurants that have closed or are on the verge of closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A team of business and marketing experts and financial advisers will provide knowledge and resources to a range of restaurants.

For the initial 20-episode series run, Graves has committed to helping 20 different restaurants with a $2 million relief and recovery budget ($100,000 per restaurant).

Shooting for Restaurant Recovery will begin in August and continue for the rest of the year as cities reopen and guidelines are instituted for safe filming and dining activities. The initial schedule includes potential filming here in Baton Rouge, as well as New Orleans, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Denver and Atlanta—plus other cities based on applications received.

“I want to help people that knew how to be successful in their own business but now need help to overcome these extraordinary circumstances we’re facing,” Graves says in a news release. “I know the challenges of keeping a small business going, and I want to help these great independent restaurants that have so much soul and really make a community special.”

Restaurants interested in applying to be on the show can do so here.

