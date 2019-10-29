When it comes to Southern cocktails, it’s all about whiskey—at least, according to The Radio Bar manager William Greenwood. From the start of the nation, whiskey has been the drink of choice, even spurring a rebellion against the first president George Washington himself in 1794. And while everyone has their favorites—be it Maker’s Mark, Four Roses, Jack Daniels or Jim Beam—the dark spirit has become a staple behind bars and in home liquor cabinets.

“Most classic Southern cocktails involve whiskey as their main ingredient,” Greenwood says. “There is a whiskey culture surrounding the South. Whether it’s because of Kentucky and Tennessee, it’s just the go-to for many people.”

It’s also the perfect base for a cocktail that will warm up your insides on these cold … well, mild fall days.

Read on for tips and recipes for the Old Fashioned, Sazerac and Shoe Shiner cocktails at The Radio Bar, from a recent edition of the [email protected] newsletter—and sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox every Thursday.