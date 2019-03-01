A few tips and resources to make brunchgoing easier

PARTY OF…

When you’re dining with a large party, is it OK to split the check?

“We have a policy of no more than 6 checks in a group. But as always, it’s circumstantial whether we waive that policy or not. ”—Dane Barbera, general manager at BRQ Seafood & Barbeque

“We don’t mind accommodating any of our guests’ needs. We just appreciate the business.”—Jeff Conaway, owner and operator at Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar

WAIT FOR IT…

Can you trust Google’s wait-time estimates?

The short answer: not always. According to Google, those estimates are based on “anonymized historical data.” To see how that data fared here in Baton Rouge, we called more than 30 restaurants at 11:30 a.m. on a recent Sunday. We asked what the wait time was for a party of four. On average, we found that Google was underestimating brunch wait times by about 12 minutes that day. Here are a few examples of how the search estimates compared.

30-40 mins

Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls

Google estimate: 0 mins

30-60 mins

Bistro Byronz (Mid City)

Google estimate: 0 mins

15-20 mins

The Chimes

Google estimate: 15 mins

45 mins

Mason’s Grill

Google estimate: 15 mins

15 mins

Parrain’s

Google estimate: 15 mins

45 mins

Ruby Slipper Café

Google estimate: 15 mins

EARLY BIRD

A few restaurants open early for breakfast or brunch on the weekends in Baton Rouge

24 hours

Coffee Call and Louie’s Café

5 a.m.

Frank’s Restaurant (7 a.m. on Sundays)

6 a.m.

Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls and The Kolache Kitchen

7 a.m.

Another Broken Egg, District Donuts, The Gregory, La Madeleine, New York Bagel, Ruby Slipper Café, Stinky’s Fish Camp, Tiger Deaux-nuts & Barbecue, Cafe Jeanpierre (closed Sundays), Christina’s Café (closed Sundays), and La Divina (8 a.m. on Sundays)

7:30 a.m.

Zeeland Street (10:30 a.m. on Sundays)

8 a.m.

Court Street Cafe, French Truck Coffee, Simple Joe Café, Coffee Bean Cafe (closed Sundays), GOYaya’s Crepes (closed Sundays), Magpie Cafe (downtown location closed Sundays), Strand’s Cafe (closed Sundays)

