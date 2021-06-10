Tips for a DIY pizza night

Pizza night never gets old.

Some of you consider it high art, sliding homemade dough into crazy-hot wood-fired outdoor ovens. Others keep it simple with good quality store-bought crusts and kid-friendly toppings. Whatever the case, an interactive dinner is a great way to experience fresh combinations and ensure everyone is happy with the results.

225 features writer Maggie Heyn Richardson likes a leisurely weekend pizza night where there’s no rush to get everyone fed, and it’s all about tasting each person’s handiwork. To get things started, she makes a classic Margherita pizza with homemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella slices and basil slivers. Once it’s out, she passes around the slices and then invites everyone to create their own. She keeps a saucepan of warm red sauce on the stove and then spreads the other ingredients out in logical order on the counter. Read on for Maggie’s full DIY experience, originally published in an August 2016 edition of 225 Dine.