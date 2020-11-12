As we approach the holiday season, the need for a good party spread is more important than ever. Charcuterie boards have gained in popularity year after year, in part due to their changeable nature. No matter the season, no matter the trend, the art of the spread lies in its mix-and-matchable variety.

And fortunately for those of us who need a little help, companies proffering the charcuterie possibilities in Baton Rouge have begun to take center stage—or at least center counterspace.

The team at inRegister reached out to Nicole’ Keller of Bayou Boards and Blends and Cassie Treuil of Little Graze, who laid out on the table some tips and tricks for putting together a charcuterie board of your own.

