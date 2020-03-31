What can you say about a crawfish pie except ‘Yum’? With springtime here, we all love to eat crawfish any way we can get them. But putting them in a savory sauce and surrounding it all with a flaky pie crust is one of 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch’s favorite ways to enjoy crawfish, hands-down.

At 225 Dine, we’ve been all about fun kitchen recipes for these stay-at-home days—the kinds of recipes you can turn into a family activity with everyone pitching in to help make something hearty and delicious. Crawfish pie is just the kind of thing to add a little comfort to these days as well.

This recipe is essentially an etouffee sauce; just with less liquid for the pie filling. This allows the pie to set and not be too runny. You can make the pie dough yourself or, as the recipes states, use ready-made pie crusts. The recipe makes enough filling for two pies, so you can make one for tonight and freeze the other one for later.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the March 2016 edition of 225.