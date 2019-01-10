As great of a year as 2018 was for the LSU football program, 2019 is lining up to be even better.

The Tigers closed out their season with a Fiesta Bowl win over UCF to earn 10 wins and a spot in the top 10 in the final rankings of the year. And while this season is still fresh on the mind, it’s never too early to take a peek into next fall.

Contrary to this past offseason, where LSU was loaded with questions, the upcoming spring and summer is full of knowns. The Tigers will return nearly every starter on offense and continue to look as deep and talented as ever defensively.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser go position-by-position to look at who may make their mark in 2019 and why LSU fans should have high hopes for the team come August. They also take a look at some of the players’ decisions to leave early or stay in school, as well as a recap of the national championship game between Clemson and Alabama.

What are your expectations for next season after a successful 2018 campaign?

