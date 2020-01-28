Weeknights can be killers. After working all day, fighting traffic and dealing with whatever your evening obligations are, the creative juices for cooking dinner sometimes just don’t flow. What we all need are a few emergency dishes that can be pulled off without a trip to the store and with minimal effort.

Hello, frittata.

Inexpensive, easy and a fantastic repository for leftovers and fridge staples, frittatas are a working person’s weeknight godsend. They’re made from three main ingredients: eggs, a dairy product of some kind (the fattier the better) and cheese, along with whatever other fresh or leftover ingredients you care to add.

Take them in a vegetarian direction, or add your favorite protein. Complement them with cheeses that melt well.

Read on for a few ideas for tasty combinations and a recipe for a tasty chicken and black bean frittata. This recipe originally appeared in a January 2019 edition of 225 Dine.