With heat on the rise and school coming to an end, knowing where to find treats to keep you cool during the hot Louisiana summer is a must.

From snowballs to gelato, the cold and frozen dessert options are endless in Baton Rouge.

Here are three local frozen dessert shops to check out as we head into summer.

La Divina Italian Cafe

In addition to serving Italian-based dishes, pizzas, paninis, soups and salads, La Divina Italian Cafe has a wide range of rich, creamy gelato and sorbet flavors in the display case.

Sorbet flavors include zesty flavors like mango, strawberry balsamic and Absinthe. Gelato flavors include the popular pistachio, strawberry cream, bananas foster, blood orange and root beer.

The warm, comfortable and laid-back atmosphere of La Divina Italian Cafe is the perfect environment for eating smooth, cold gelato with a group of friends this summer.

La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road.

Rock N’ Pops Paleteria

Enjoy classic rock ‘n’ roll vibes and a wide range of flavors at Rock N’ Pops, the gourmet popsicle shop at Perkins Rowe.

At the dessert shop, guests can choose from cake-flavored, cream or fruit popsicles. To top their popsicles, customers can choose from a selection of melted chocolate and caramel sauces, hard candy and cookie toppings.

Frozen and refreshing, Rock N’ Pops’ summery fruit pops include flavors such as sweet tea, fruit punch, watermelon and even sour pickle.

Rock N’ Pops Paleteria is at 10202 Perkins Rowe, Suite B. 150.

Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs

What better way to cool off in the hot sun than a cool cup of flavored shaved ice? Or as we in Louisiana like to call them: snoballs.

Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs offers up some pretty unique options, including cheesecake-stuffed snoballs and snoballs served in a freshly cored pineapple.

The list of snoball flavors, which is arranged in alphabetical order on the menu, includes more than 60 options such as Jamaican punch, margarita, pink lemonade, bananas foster, coconut, coffee, root beer, wedding cake and sour apple.

Cool Tiger Ice Snoballs is at 5355 Jones Creek Road.