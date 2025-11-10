This Perkins Road restaurant is closing after eight years

Southfin Southern Poké, Baton Rouge’s first poké restaurant, served its final bowls last week.

The Perkins Road shop announced on Facebook that Nov. 7 would be its last day in business, ending eight years in operation and closing the chapter on a concept that helped introduce many locals to the Hawaiian-inspired dish.

Southfin opened in March 2017 in the Southdowns Shopping Center, after an 18-month development period and a $300,000 renovation of the former Truly Free Bakery space. Founded by Trey Williams and Stephen Hightower, Southfin was envisioned as a scalable fast-casual brand built around marinated sushi-grade fish served over rice, noodles or salad. Owners hoped it would become the first of several Baton Rouge locations, and over the following years, Southfin expanded to multiple sites, including Corporate Boulevard, Siegen Lane and in Lafayette. Hightower left in August 2017 as part of a larger business split.

The company also gained national exposure early in its run: Southfin chef Eusebio Gongora II appeared on Food Network’s Chopped in 2017, which helped elevate the brand’s profile.

Locations closed over time as competition grew and the local fast-casual landscape shifted. Today’s closure marks the end of the original Southdowns shop—and of the brand—with the owners telling customers that the final day is meant to be celebratory, not sad.

“We cannot thank Baton Rouge enough for all the support. It’s meant everything to us,” the company wrote. “The city and all of you have been great to us for so long.”

Current co-owner Brad Mire was unable to be reached for more information before Daily Report’s deadline.

