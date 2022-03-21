Think outside the shell: Local restaurants get creative with crawfish

It’s crawfish season in Louisiana. Though most locals love a good crawfish boil, we know there are plenty of ways to enjoy the crustacean that don’t require picking and peeling tails. If you want to enjoy crawfish without getting your hands dirty, Baton Rouge restaurants have you covered. From entrees to appetizers, here are some dishes from restaurants in Baton Rouge that have given the mudbug a makeover.

Elsie’s Plate and Pie

Located on Government Street, Elsie’s Plate and Pie has plenty of dishes featuring this seasonal crustacean. For starters, you can share a bubbly skillet of Crawfish Queso with the table. This queso is full of crawfish tails and is served with crispy, fried pork skins. If you’re looking for a full meal that’s packed with crawfish, try the Crawfish Hand Pie, Seafood Pot Pie, Hot Crawfish Melt, Crawfish Cake Sandwich or the Crawfish Bisque. You can even add fried tails to any of the salads.

SoLou

From shareables to sides and entrees, SoLou has plenty of crawfish options to try. For appetizers, the Crawfish Beignets are the perfect poppable combo of Louisiana staples. Crawfish tails are fried in Abita Beer batter until fluffy and golden. Next up is the Louisiana Crawfish Salad, which has all the ingredients of a classic cobb salad with fried crawfish tails instead of chicken. If don’t want your main dish to be centered around crawfish, order the Crawfish Mac & Cheese as your side. It’s hard to say “no” to crawfish when they’re in a tiny skillet of cheesy shells.