If you’re a foodie trying to understand more about how it all comes together with business and media, the team at advertising agency ThreeSixtyEight is here to help. As part of its Assembly Required conference series, this week’s Innovators in Food event brings together some of the biggest names in food and entrepreneurship to talk resources and ideas.

We spoke to strategist Hailey Johnson at ThreeSixtyEight about Innovators in Food and the Assembly Required series. The conference takes place at Friday, Aug. 4, at 5 p.m. at Louisiana Culinary Institute.

What is the goal of the Assembly Required series?

Assembly Required exists to gather people who want to creatively and actionably improve their communities. We facilitate this by hosting local gatherings that feature national speakers who bring an essential perspective to Louisiana locals. With every event we hope to attract talented people from industries that normally wouldn’t meet. We believe that this combination will foster unique conversations that lead to real opportunities for positive improvement in communities of all kinds.

Why should foodies and innovators come to ThreeSixtyEight for inspiration on these topics?

We’re not the experts, but we are experts at finding the experts. We’ve rounded up some of the best local and national food innovators to bring new ideas to our area. … We saw a gap when it came to the food industry in Louisiana’s conference scene, ironic for a state so rich in the food culture. That’s where the idea came in to curate a conference about innovation in food in a state that is known for its one-of-a-kind dishes. As we work to market a lot of food innovators in the daily workings of ThreeSixtyEight, we want to surround ourselves with people who challenge our creativity.

What will be covered in the Innovators in Food installment?

We’ve got chefs and entrepreneurs sharing their own stories of success and providing advice to help attendees improve their own lives. National names include Mark Ramadan, co-founder and CEO of Sir Kensington’s; Robbie Virtrano, CEO of Good Spread and Innisfree, discussing using peanut butter to fight malnutrition; Vanessa Lavorato whose chocolate is making waves in the cannabis industry; and many more. Attendees will also hear from Bill DiPaola from Dat Dog about building successful team dynamics and culture in the workplace and Ryan André, corporate chef at City Pork Hospitality Group. Did we mention Chef André will also be cooking up one of his signature dishes?

What are some future installments?

Assemblies take place every three months or so, the next one being Masters of the Story this fall. Early 2018, we’re going to feature Creatives in Tech.

How can creatives keep up with you?

Go to our website at assemblyrequiredla.com and subscribe to our mailing list. Follow us on Facebook or Instagram using the handle @assemblyrequiredla.