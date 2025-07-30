The status of Main Street Market’s reopening

After months of delays, Main Street Market says it’s finally reopening this fall.

The 8,000-square-foot downtown marketplace closed for a major renovation in September 2023. At the time, BREADA, which manages the facility, said the complex would only be closed for six to nine months.

Initial renovations were completed in the fall of 2024, but additional “interior and exterior repairs” were necessary to fully complete the project, BREADA says.

“While these extra steps extended the timeline, they were essential to ensuring a safe, welcoming and sustainable space for the future,” a statement from BREADA reads.

A precise reopening date has yet to be announced, though tenants received their keys this week.

Notably, BREADA says the renovated space will be anchored by a new coffee shop that will offer seasonal produce and artisan goods from local farmers and food producers.

“We’re thrilled to share that the finish line is in sight, and the results will be worth the wait,” BREADA says.

Main Street Market is located at Fifth and Main streets. The state of Louisiana, which owns the building, allocated $1 million toward the renovation project. BREADA, a nonprofit, raised funds for upgrades beyond the state’s budget.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on July 29.