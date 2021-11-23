Thanksgiving crowd pleaser, sponsored by J.T. Meleck

One of the best things about the holiday season is getting together with friends and family. Whether it’s a family gathering, an office party or cocktails after work, the conversation always turns to food, drink and holiday traditions. Everyone has their own tried and true favorites, even J.T. Meleck.

If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving punch recipe, you’ve come to the right place. J.T. Meleck’s Providence Punch tastes delicious and is a perfect way to add beautiful fall color to your table. Named after their Providence Distilled Louisiana Rice Vodka, it’s a refreshing mix of apple cider, ginger beer, and vodka—and you can add apples, oranges, and cinnamon sticks for color and more flavor. Click here to see the full recipe.