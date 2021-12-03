‘Temporarily closed’ Batch 13 has no plans for reopening downtown

There are no plans to reopen Batch 13, which officially has been “temporarily closed” for about a year, a company official says.

The Batch 13 menu is still available for large orders through Mirepoix Event Catering, according to statements a spokesperson attributed to Ariel Pierce, marketing manager with parent company Al Copeland Investments.

The future of the downtown space at 555 Lafayette St. is unclear. The spokesperson deferred to the landlord on that question. But Tina Rance with Commercial Properties Realty Trust, which is the landlord, said the company is still in their lease.