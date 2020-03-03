Pastel-colored desserts aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

And aren’t you curious how some of those sweets get their beautiful colors? In the case of lavender-hued products, the key ingredient is often found in the root vegetable known as taro. Although it is not actually purple in its raw state—the brown exterior hides a starchy white interior—it reaches that pastel-purple hue once cooked down.

Taro has a nutty, vanilla-y flavor with a hint of florals. It is typically incorporated into teas, cakes, French fries and pies and so much more.

Although this root can be found in Malaysia, India, the Philippines, China and other Asian countries, there are several places around Baton Rouge that serve it as a delicious dessert or savory snack.

Teatery – Tea and Tapioca

The Teatery already offers a colorful variety of teas, desserts and cream blends at its Corporate Boulevard spot. Patrons can also enjoy a sweet take on taro with the Teatery’s taro milk tea (with or without coconut milk), taro cream blend or taro coconut cream blend.

Teatery – Tea and Tapioca is at 7620 Corporate Blvd Suite G.

Pandan Vietnamese Teahouse & Cafe

If you’re in the need for a quick boba tea fix, head over to Pandan and try its iced taro milk tea, and be sure to add some boba to cool down at this relaxing restaurant.

Pandan Vietnamese Teahouse & Cafe is at 3260 Highland Road.

Dim Sum Restaurant

Would you rather have a savory take on taro? Enjoy some fried taro at Dim Sum Restaurant featuring fried, seasoned taro filled with minced pork and dried shrimp.

Dim Sum Restaurant is at 9431 Delcourt Ave.

Kung Fu Tea

Kung Fu Tea uses taro shipped directly from Taiwan. Be sure to try its taro milk tea mixed with black tea, the taro milk green tea or the taro slush—a cold and creamy concoction mixed with green tea.

Kung Fu Tea is at 7584 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite B.

Vinh Phat Market

Prefer to try taro with your own spin on it? Walk down the aisles at Vinh Phat Market and look for the exotic taro root—don’t forget, it’s not purple—and take it home to boil it, fry it or however you want. Take a look at some recipe inspo here.

Vinh Phat Market is at 12351 Florida Blvd.